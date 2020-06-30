All apartments in Phoenix
2031 W HASAN Drive

2031 West Hansen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2031 West Hansen Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Stunning property in Phoenix with exquisite curb appeal, desert landscaping, 2 car garage, RV gate, and front covered porch is on the market! The beautiful interior boasts neutral paint, formal living room, carpet & tile flooring, powder room, and beautiful light fixtures. Eat-in kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets w/crown molding, granite counter tops, custom back-splash, center island w/breakfast bar, and pantry. Master suite has private bath with dual vanity. Stunning exterior is a complete oasis with covered patio, cobblestone, Ramada, professionally landscaped backyard, and a sparkling blue pool. Don't let this one of a kind opportunity pass you by. Call today & book a showing! Non smoker/no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

