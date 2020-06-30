2031 W HASAN Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Stunning property in Phoenix with exquisite curb appeal, desert landscaping, 2 car garage, RV gate, and front covered porch is on the market! The beautiful interior boasts neutral paint, formal living room, carpet & tile flooring, powder room, and beautiful light fixtures. Eat-in kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets w/crown molding, granite counter tops, custom back-splash, center island w/breakfast bar, and pantry. Master suite has private bath with dual vanity. Stunning exterior is a complete oasis with covered patio, cobblestone, Ramada, professionally landscaped backyard, and a sparkling blue pool. Don't let this one of a kind opportunity pass you by. Call today & book a showing! Non smoker/no pets.