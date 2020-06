Amenities

Nicely updated 4 bed 2 bath home for rent in a great east central Phoenix neighborhood. This house is right between Downtown Phoenix and the Arcadia/Biltmore area. It is just off the 51, 10, and 202 freeways for a quick commute to North Phoenix, Tempe, or Scottsdale. It has nice updates including updated kitchen and baths, double pane windows, ceiling fans, 20'' tile, etc. It has a detached garage, workshop, storage building, and an RV gate for trailer parking. Owner Agent