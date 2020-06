Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Amazing almost new, single level Taylor Morrison 3 bedroom plus den that has a closet. Beautiful Kitchen with upgraded cabinets, granite counter tops stainless steel appliances and large pantry. All upgraded tile floors in all rooms except the bedrooms Large Great Room Formal Dining Room Plus a Breakfast room. Upgraded Tile floors in all areas except bedrooms. Landscaped backyard with pavers and beautiful artificial turf. Must See!