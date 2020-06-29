All apartments in Phoenix
2021 East Tierra Buena Lane
2021 East Tierra Buena Lane

2021 East Tierra Buena Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2021 East Tierra Buena Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom patio home is available for immediate move in. This home is in a 55+ community. Must be 55+ to apply and live here.This home was remodeled in the last few years with beautiful upgrades. This home features:

-Granite countertops
-Beautiful tile flooring
-Stainless steel appliances
-Carpet in bedrooms
-Ceiling fans in living room and both bedrooms
-Covered patio with small fenced in yard
-1 covered carport parking spot
-Washer/Dryer in unit

This home is professionally managed by Atlas Az. Please contact Maria at 623.570.3817 with any questions or to schedule a showing. Rental price does not include tax of 2.3%. www.realatlas.com for more information on this listing and others.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2021 East Tierra Buena Lane have any available units?
2021 East Tierra Buena Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2021 East Tierra Buena Lane have?
Some of 2021 East Tierra Buena Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2021 East Tierra Buena Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2021 East Tierra Buena Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2021 East Tierra Buena Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2021 East Tierra Buena Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2021 East Tierra Buena Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2021 East Tierra Buena Lane offers parking.
Does 2021 East Tierra Buena Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2021 East Tierra Buena Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2021 East Tierra Buena Lane have a pool?
No, 2021 East Tierra Buena Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2021 East Tierra Buena Lane have accessible units?
No, 2021 East Tierra Buena Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2021 East Tierra Buena Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2021 East Tierra Buena Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

