2021 East Tierra Buena Lane

This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom patio home is available for immediate move in. This home is in a 55+ community. Must be 55+ to apply and live here.This home was remodeled in the last few years with beautiful upgrades. This home features:



-Granite countertops

-Beautiful tile flooring

-Stainless steel appliances

-Carpet in bedrooms

-Ceiling fans in living room and both bedrooms

-Covered patio with small fenced in yard

-1 covered carport parking spot

-Washer/Dryer in unit



This home is professionally managed by Atlas Az. Please contact Maria at 623.570.3817 with any questions or to schedule a showing. Rental price does not include tax of 2.3%. www.realatlas.com for more information on this listing and others.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.