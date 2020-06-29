2021 East Tierra Buena Lane

This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom patio home is available for immediate move in. This home is in a 55+ community. Must be 55+ to apply and live here.This home was remodeled in the last few years with beautiful upgrades. This home features:
-Granite countertops -Beautiful tile flooring -Stainless steel appliances -Carpet in bedrooms -Ceiling fans in living room and both bedrooms -Covered patio with small fenced in yard -1 covered carport parking spot -Washer/Dryer in unit
This home is professionally managed by Atlas Az. Please contact Maria at 623.570.3817 with any questions or to schedule a showing. Rental price does not include tax of 2.3%.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
