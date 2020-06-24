2020 E. Saint Catherine Ave.

Amenities

Great family home in south Phoenix. Vaulted ceiling in the living room with tile floors. Large front yard with long driveway for extra parking. Only 7 min away from Legacy Golf Resort and Approx. 15 min from the South Mountain Park and Reserve as well as Dobbins Lookout at South Mountain! Perfect location if you are looking for an adventure!



Cash/Finance purchase $192,000

OR - Rental Agreement at $1,300 with Lease Purchase Option for up to 2 years.



Please note that this IS NOT RENT TO OWN. We are not accepting straight rentals at this time.



**Please also note - this property is listed on the MLS**



Call and/or email for details! Please be sure to leave your full name, phone number, and your email address!

