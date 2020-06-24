All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2020 E. Saint Catherine Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2020 E. Saint Catherine Ave.
Last updated June 12 2019 at 3:55 PM

2020 E. Saint Catherine Ave.

2020 East Saint Catherine Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2020 East Saint Catherine Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85042
Gaylord Homes

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Great family home in south Phoenix. Vaulted ceiling in the living room with tile floors. Large front yard with long driveway for extra parking. Only 7 min away from Legacy Golf Resort and Approx. 15 min from the South Mountain Park and Reserve as well as Dobbins Lookout at South Mountain! Perfect location if you are looking for an adventure!

Cash/Finance purchase $192,000
OR - Rental Agreement at $1,300 with Lease Purchase Option for up to 2 years.

Please note that this IS NOT RENT TO OWN. We are not accepting straight rentals at this time.

**Please also note - this property is listed on the MLS**

Call and/or email for details! Please be sure to leave your full name, phone number, and your email address!
Great family home in south Phoenix. Vaulted ceiling in the living room with tile floors. Large front yard with long driveway for extra parking. Only 7 min away from Legacy Golf Resort and Approx. 15 min from the South Mountain Park and Reserve as well as Dobbins Lookout at South Mountain! Perfect location if you are looking for an adventure!

Cash/Finance purchase $192,000
OR - Rental Agreement at $1,300 with Lease Purchase Option for up to 2 years.

Please note that this IS NOT RENT TO OWN. We are not accepting straight rentals at this time.

**Please also note - this property is listed on the MLS**

Call and/or email for details! Please be sure to leave your full name, phone number, and your email address!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 E. Saint Catherine Ave. have any available units?
2020 E. Saint Catherine Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2020 E. Saint Catherine Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2020 E. Saint Catherine Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 E. Saint Catherine Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2020 E. Saint Catherine Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2020 E. Saint Catherine Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2020 E. Saint Catherine Ave. offers parking.
Does 2020 E. Saint Catherine Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2020 E. Saint Catherine Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 E. Saint Catherine Ave. have a pool?
No, 2020 E. Saint Catherine Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2020 E. Saint Catherine Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2020 E. Saint Catherine Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 E. Saint Catherine Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2020 E. Saint Catherine Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2020 E. Saint Catherine Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2020 E. Saint Catherine Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lilly Garden
4903 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Sierra Foothills
13601 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Hidden Cove
2001 W Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Motif Apartment Homes
2529 W Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Mountainside Apartments
3625 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Brookfield Terrace
6545 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
View 32 Apartments
10801 North 32nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85028
Palm Crest at Station 40
3816 N 83rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College