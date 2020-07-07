All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2018 W DAVIS Road

2018 West Davis Road · No Longer Available
Location

2018 West Davis Road, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Northgate

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
hot tub
Absolutely Stunning 3 Bedroom + Loft/Den, 2.5 Bath, Two Story Home Located in Gated Community, Beautifully Upgraded Kitchen w/Granite Counter tops, Kitchen Island, Breakfast Bar, Walk-In Pantry, Upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances & Eat-In Kitchen Dining, Open Family Room w/Elevated Ceilings, Formal Living Room & Dining Room, All Bedrooms Upstairs, 2 Car Garage w/Garage Door Opener, Professionally Landscaped Front & Backyard, Covered Backyard Patio, Heated Community Pool & Spa, Come Check It Out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2018 W DAVIS Road have any available units?
2018 W DAVIS Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2018 W DAVIS Road have?
Some of 2018 W DAVIS Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2018 W DAVIS Road currently offering any rent specials?
2018 W DAVIS Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2018 W DAVIS Road pet-friendly?
No, 2018 W DAVIS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2018 W DAVIS Road offer parking?
Yes, 2018 W DAVIS Road offers parking.
Does 2018 W DAVIS Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2018 W DAVIS Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2018 W DAVIS Road have a pool?
Yes, 2018 W DAVIS Road has a pool.
Does 2018 W DAVIS Road have accessible units?
No, 2018 W DAVIS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2018 W DAVIS Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2018 W DAVIS Road has units with dishwashers.

