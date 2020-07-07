2018 W DAVIS Road

Amenities
Absolutely Stunning 3 Bedroom + Loft/Den, 2.5 Bath, Two Story Home Located in Gated Community, Beautifully Upgraded Kitchen w/Granite Counter tops, Kitchen Island, Breakfast Bar, Walk-In Pantry, Upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances & Eat-In Kitchen Dining, Open Family Room w/Elevated Ceilings, Formal Living Room & Dining Room, All Bedrooms Upstairs, 2 Car Garage w/Garage Door Opener, Professionally Landscaped Front & Backyard, Covered Backyard Patio, Heated Community Pool & Spa, Come Check It Out!