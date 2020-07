Amenities

Looking to move NORTH OF DOWNTOWN PHOENIX? This cute house in Historic Coronado will be perfet for you! 2 Bedrooms, one & 1/2 baths, hardwood floors in living room & bedrooms. Open kitchen with dining area. All appliances including washer & dryer. Central A/C, restored original windows with screens! Newly redone front yard with desert & grass landscaping. Big backyard with grass. Landlord pays for landscaping service. THIS ONE WILL NOT LAST!!