Last updated January 8 2020 at 12:16 AM

2015 North 37th Avenue

2015 North 37th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2015 North 37th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85009

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This fantastic 3BR 3BA Phoenix home has great curb appeal with custom gate, brick accents and citrus trees! Just minutes to shopping, restaurants and schools.

Inside you'll find fresh paint throughout, tiled floors, ceiling fans and bright living space. The kitchen features upgraded cabinets and gas range. Each bedroom is nicely sized and the shared bath offers custom tile surround!

The rear yard is perfect for entertaining with large lot! APPLY TODAY!

Non-refundable Pet Fee per pet: $150

Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150

Application Fee: $45

Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee

Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.

Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures

John Fagundes, Broker

AZ Real Estate and Property Management

(602)712-9500

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2015 North 37th Avenue have any available units?
2015 North 37th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2015 North 37th Avenue have?
Some of 2015 North 37th Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2015 North 37th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2015 North 37th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2015 North 37th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2015 North 37th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2015 North 37th Avenue offer parking?
No, 2015 North 37th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2015 North 37th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2015 North 37th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2015 North 37th Avenue have a pool?
No, 2015 North 37th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2015 North 37th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2015 North 37th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2015 North 37th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2015 North 37th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

