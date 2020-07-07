2015 North 37th Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan range

This fantastic 3BR 3BA Phoenix home has great curb appeal with custom gate, brick accents and citrus trees! Just minutes to shopping, restaurants and schools.



Inside you'll find fresh paint throughout, tiled floors, ceiling fans and bright living space. The kitchen features upgraded cabinets and gas range. Each bedroom is nicely sized and the shared bath offers custom tile surround!



The rear yard is perfect for entertaining with large lot! APPLY TODAY!



Non-refundable Pet Fee per pet: $150



Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150



Application Fee: $45



Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee



Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.



Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures



John Fagundes, Broker



AZ Real Estate and Property Management



(602)712-9500



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.