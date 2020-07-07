All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 201 W Michigan Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
201 W Michigan Ave
Last updated June 28 2019 at 1:41 PM

201 W Michigan Ave

201 West Michigan Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

201 West Michigan Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b77ebe6071 ---- This open and spacious home is great central location is move in ready. New paint and carpet through out. Nicely upgraded fixtures. All appliances included! Nice sized great room and master suite. Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787 $50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 W Michigan Ave have any available units?
201 W Michigan Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 201 W Michigan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
201 W Michigan Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 W Michigan Ave pet-friendly?
No, 201 W Michigan Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 201 W Michigan Ave offer parking?
No, 201 W Michigan Ave does not offer parking.
Does 201 W Michigan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 W Michigan Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 W Michigan Ave have a pool?
No, 201 W Michigan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 201 W Michigan Ave have accessible units?
No, 201 W Michigan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 201 W Michigan Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 W Michigan Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 201 W Michigan Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 W Michigan Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montelano
8330 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Elevation on Central
4650 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Modena
815 N 52nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Bellagio by Mark-Taylor
5635 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Juniper Meadows
16804 N 42nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Brookfield Terrace
6545 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Shade at Desert Ridge
21150 N Tatum Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85050
Omnia on Thomas
1645 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College