All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2008 E GARDENIA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2008 E GARDENIA Avenue
Last updated December 2 2019 at 4:52 PM

2008 E GARDENIA Avenue

2008 East Gardenia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2008 East Gardenia Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
A Home for All Reasons! Remodeled in Nov. 2017. Shows Light Bright and Open. You'll love the striking EZ care wood style Floors t/o the home! Open kitchen with dove gray cabinets and smokey swirl counters & breakfast bar open to family room. Large Kitchen dining area & an adjacent den/office or game room with a 1/2 bath. A roomy air conditioned storage room/workshop or studio is located off the laundry room. Spacious Master Suite w/ a stylish new bath and a queen's size walk in closet. Enjoy a sparkling dip into the pebble tech pool and relax on the patio in your very private EZ care backyard. Or go out for a hike or bike onto the trail only steps away & enjoy the Mountain Preserve. It's a commuter's delight, conveniently in town yet easy access to the city's best parks & trails !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2008 E GARDENIA Avenue have any available units?
2008 E GARDENIA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2008 E GARDENIA Avenue have?
Some of 2008 E GARDENIA Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2008 E GARDENIA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2008 E GARDENIA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2008 E GARDENIA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2008 E GARDENIA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2008 E GARDENIA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2008 E GARDENIA Avenue offers parking.
Does 2008 E GARDENIA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2008 E GARDENIA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2008 E GARDENIA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2008 E GARDENIA Avenue has a pool.
Does 2008 E GARDENIA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2008 E GARDENIA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2008 E GARDENIA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2008 E GARDENIA Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Linear
295 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Rockledge Fairways
13220 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Spectra on 7th North
20435 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85027
The Townhomes at Biltmore
3501 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Carlyle Townhomes
5102 E Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Alta North Central
777 East Stella Lane
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Tides on Rail
1905 W Las Palmaritas Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Residences at 4225
4225 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College