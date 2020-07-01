2008 E GARDENIA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking pool garage

A Home for All Reasons! Remodeled in Nov. 2017. Shows Light Bright and Open. You'll love the striking EZ care wood style Floors t/o the home! Open kitchen with dove gray cabinets and smokey swirl counters & breakfast bar open to family room. Large Kitchen dining area & an adjacent den/office or game room with a 1/2 bath. A roomy air conditioned storage room/workshop or studio is located off the laundry room. Spacious Master Suite w/ a stylish new bath and a queen's size walk in closet. Enjoy a sparkling dip into the pebble tech pool and relax on the patio in your very private EZ care backyard. Or go out for a hike or bike onto the trail only steps away & enjoy the Mountain Preserve. It's a commuter's delight, conveniently in town yet easy access to the city's best parks & trails !