2 West Georgia Avenue

Amenities

parking recently renovated pool fireplace courtyard some paid utils

A TRUE HIDDEN GEM IN THE CENTRAL CORRIDOR! GEORGIA SQUARE IS A QUIET, PRIVATE COMMUNITY OF JUST 15 UNITS WITH AN INVITING COURTYARD AND COMMUNITY POOL. MODERN, WELL KEPT UNIT FEATURES A COZY LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, UPGRADED TILE THROUGHOUT FIRST FLOOR, KITCHEN WITH EAT-IN AREA AND WHITE APPLIANCES AND TILE COUNTERTOPS. UNIT HAS INSIDE LAUNDRY AND 1/2 BATH DOWNSTAIRS TOO! UPSTAIRS ARE TWO MASTER SUITES WITH FULL BATHROOMS AND WALKING CLOSETS. BEAUTIFULLY KEPT COMMON AREAS AND GATED UNDERGROUND PARKING FOR EXTRA SECURITY.WATER, SEWER AND TRASH INCLUDED.NO CATS

