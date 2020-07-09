All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

19821 N. 15th Dr.

19821 North 15th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19821 North 15th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
19821 N. 15th Dr. Available 06/10/20 Stunning Remodel! 4 Bedroom with Pool - 19821 N. 15th Drive
phoenix, AZ 85027

NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL 6/10- NO SHOWINGS YET SORRY

Price
$1525.00+tax

Features
4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms
Stunning Remodeled Home
4 Bedrooms
2 Baths
Sparkling pool with fencing
Back covered patio
Formal living room
Family room off the kitchen
Updated stainless appliances
Gas Stove!
All bedrooms- mirrored closet doors & celing fans
All upgraded ceiling fans in home
Travertine tile throughout
Pool service included
Southwest gas, APS, city of phx water - Resident pays

$1525.00 per month + $35.08 tax, $1000 refundable security deposit, $400 pet deposit - limit 2 pets-Breed restrictions. Application is $20 per adult.

Dogs/cat ok (2 max.) - $200 deposit per pet- breed restrictions.

12 month lease.

No evictions or judgments. Min credit score 595. Must have income of 2.5 times rent amount. Mngt will only hold unit off market for 2 weeks with approved application & hold deposit. Verifiable rental history is required.

Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please complete application-each person over 18 must complete an application, attach 1 month paycheck stubs/proof of income, ID's, animal photos, animal vaccinations, and pay $20 app fee. Hold deposit of $400 will be due upon approval! Only complete applications will be considered.

Call Diana today 480-966-2170.
Check out photos, apply and more on our web site at www.SundialAZ.com

Professionally managed by Sundial Real Estate
263 W 3rd Pl
Mesa, AZ 85201
480-966-2170
DB - D Creason
Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE2203347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19821 N. 15th Dr. have any available units?
19821 N. 15th Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 19821 N. 15th Dr. have?
Some of 19821 N. 15th Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19821 N. 15th Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
19821 N. 15th Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19821 N. 15th Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 19821 N. 15th Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 19821 N. 15th Dr. offer parking?
No, 19821 N. 15th Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 19821 N. 15th Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19821 N. 15th Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19821 N. 15th Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 19821 N. 15th Dr. has a pool.
Does 19821 N. 15th Dr. have accessible units?
No, 19821 N. 15th Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 19821 N. 15th Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 19821 N. 15th Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

