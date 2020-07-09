Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

19821 N. 15th Dr. Available 06/10/20 Stunning Remodel! 4 Bedroom with Pool - 19821 N. 15th Drive

phoenix, AZ 85027



NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL 6/10- NO SHOWINGS YET SORRY



Price

$1525.00+tax



Features

4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms

Stunning Remodeled Home

4 Bedrooms

2 Baths

Sparkling pool with fencing

Back covered patio

Formal living room

Family room off the kitchen

Updated stainless appliances

Gas Stove!

All bedrooms- mirrored closet doors & celing fans

All upgraded ceiling fans in home

Travertine tile throughout

Pool service included

Southwest gas, APS, city of phx water - Resident pays



$1525.00 per month + $35.08 tax, $1000 refundable security deposit, $400 pet deposit - limit 2 pets-Breed restrictions. Application is $20 per adult.



Dogs/cat ok (2 max.) - $200 deposit per pet- breed restrictions.



12 month lease.



No evictions or judgments. Min credit score 595. Must have income of 2.5 times rent amount. Mngt will only hold unit off market for 2 weeks with approved application & hold deposit. Verifiable rental history is required.



Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please complete application-each person over 18 must complete an application, attach 1 month paycheck stubs/proof of income, ID's, animal photos, animal vaccinations, and pay $20 app fee. Hold deposit of $400 will be due upon approval! Only complete applications will be considered.



Call Diana today 480-966-2170.

Check out photos, apply and more on our web site at www.SundialAZ.com



Professionally managed by Sundial Real Estate

263 W 3rd Pl

Mesa, AZ 85201

480-966-2170

DB - D Creason

Equal Housing Opportunity



