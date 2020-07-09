Amenities
19821 N. 15th Dr. Available 06/10/20 Stunning Remodel! 4 Bedroom with Pool - 19821 N. 15th Drive
phoenix, AZ 85027
NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL 6/10- NO SHOWINGS YET SORRY
Price
$1525.00+tax
Features
4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms
Stunning Remodeled Home
4 Bedrooms
2 Baths
Sparkling pool with fencing
Back covered patio
Formal living room
Family room off the kitchen
Updated stainless appliances
Gas Stove!
All bedrooms- mirrored closet doors & celing fans
All upgraded ceiling fans in home
Travertine tile throughout
Pool service included
Southwest gas, APS, city of phx water - Resident pays
$1525.00 per month + $35.08 tax, $1000 refundable security deposit, $400 pet deposit - limit 2 pets-Breed restrictions. Application is $20 per adult.
Dogs/cat ok (2 max.) - $200 deposit per pet- breed restrictions.
12 month lease.
No evictions or judgments. Min credit score 595. Must have income of 2.5 times rent amount. Mngt will only hold unit off market for 2 weeks with approved application & hold deposit. Verifiable rental history is required.
Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please complete application-each person over 18 must complete an application, attach 1 month paycheck stubs/proof of income, ID's, animal photos, animal vaccinations, and pay $20 app fee. Hold deposit of $400 will be due upon approval! Only complete applications will be considered.
Call Diana today 480-966-2170.
Check out photos, apply and more on our web site at www.SundialAZ.com
Professionally managed by Sundial Real Estate
263 W 3rd Pl
Mesa, AZ 85201
480-966-2170
DB - D Creason
Equal Housing Opportunity
(RLNE2203347)