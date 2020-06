Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS RECEIVED..... Near Midwestern Medical School. Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms, with a 2 car garage home!! The way the home sits on the lot it is able to feature extra back yard which includes a grass section a plus an outdoor fireplace area. Updates throughout the house from kitchen, bathrooms, flooring. Great schools in the Deer Valley School District. The HOA Community has a POOL!! A must see. NO PETS!!