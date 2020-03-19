1956 W DAVIS Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Carve out an incredible life in this stunning two story home that sits nestled in the amazing city of Phoenix! Upon entering this home, you are greeted with gorgeous tile flooring, soft paint palettes and tons of natural light throughout! The island kitchen features SS appliances, light wood cabinetry, laminate countertops and plant shelving. Upstairs, you will find the loft area that offers endless possibilities! The spacious bedrooms offer sleep, study and storage. In the rear, you will find your own private patio that is ideal for relaxing or entertaining with friends and family! Look no further! Book your showing today! This gem is sure to impress!