All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1956 W DAVIS Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1956 W DAVIS Road
Last updated September 5 2019 at 6:46 AM

1956 W DAVIS Road

1956 West Davis Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1956 West Davis Road, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Northgate

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Carve out an incredible life in this stunning two story home that sits nestled in the amazing city of Phoenix! Upon entering this home, you are greeted with gorgeous tile flooring, soft paint palettes and tons of natural light throughout! The island kitchen features SS appliances, light wood cabinetry, laminate countertops and plant shelving. Upstairs, you will find the loft area that offers endless possibilities! The spacious bedrooms offer sleep, study and storage. In the rear, you will find your own private patio that is ideal for relaxing or entertaining with friends and family! Look no further! Book your showing today! This gem is sure to impress!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1956 W DAVIS Road have any available units?
1956 W DAVIS Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1956 W DAVIS Road have?
Some of 1956 W DAVIS Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1956 W DAVIS Road currently offering any rent specials?
1956 W DAVIS Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1956 W DAVIS Road pet-friendly?
No, 1956 W DAVIS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1956 W DAVIS Road offer parking?
Yes, 1956 W DAVIS Road offers parking.
Does 1956 W DAVIS Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1956 W DAVIS Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1956 W DAVIS Road have a pool?
No, 1956 W DAVIS Road does not have a pool.
Does 1956 W DAVIS Road have accessible units?
No, 1956 W DAVIS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1956 W DAVIS Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1956 W DAVIS Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Toscana
10201 N 33rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
The Curve at Melrose
4333 N 6th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Covington Park Apartments
2902 W Sweetwater Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
North Point
6315 North 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Modena
815 N 52nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Cortina
11 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
8th and Row
818 East Roosevelt Street
Phoenix, AZ 85006
San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor
16601 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College