1953 E ROCKWOOD Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

MOVE-IN READY! Freshly Painted - Three bedrooms, two baths. and above ground hot Spa. Security screens on all entrance/exit doors.All Wood laminate and tile floors, Kitchen with a pantry, GRANITE counter tops, back splash & Stainless Steel Appliances, with built in Microwave.. Vaulting ceilings. Laminate wood flooring. Air conditioning updated newer hot water heater and above ground spa. New vertical blinds throughout. Beautiful well kept backyard with Orange tree and room to plant your garden. Also, shed in yard. Pets Allowed. Central location. 20 minutes to downtown Phoenix or Scottsdale. Near Paradise valley state college. Near both 51 & 101, shopping and schools.