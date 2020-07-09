All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 30 2019 at 10:38 AM

1953 E ROCKWOOD Drive

1953 East Rockwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1953 East Rockwood Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
MOVE-IN READY! Freshly Painted - Three bedrooms, two baths. and above ground hot Spa. Security screens on all entrance/exit doors.All Wood laminate and tile floors, Kitchen with a pantry, GRANITE counter tops, back splash & Stainless Steel Appliances, with built in Microwave.. Vaulting ceilings. Laminate wood flooring. Air conditioning updated newer hot water heater and above ground spa. New vertical blinds throughout. Beautiful well kept backyard with Orange tree and room to plant your garden. Also, shed in yard. Pets Allowed. Central location. 20 minutes to downtown Phoenix or Scottsdale. Near Paradise valley state college. Near both 51 & 101, shopping and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1953 E ROCKWOOD Drive have any available units?
1953 E ROCKWOOD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1953 E ROCKWOOD Drive have?
Some of 1953 E ROCKWOOD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1953 E ROCKWOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1953 E ROCKWOOD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1953 E ROCKWOOD Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1953 E ROCKWOOD Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1953 E ROCKWOOD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1953 E ROCKWOOD Drive offers parking.
Does 1953 E ROCKWOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1953 E ROCKWOOD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1953 E ROCKWOOD Drive have a pool?
No, 1953 E ROCKWOOD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1953 E ROCKWOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 1953 E ROCKWOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1953 E ROCKWOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1953 E ROCKWOOD Drive has units with dishwashers.
