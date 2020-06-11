All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1941 West Voltaire Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1941 West Voltaire Avenue
Last updated January 8 2020 at 7:38 PM

1941 West Voltaire Avenue

1941 West Voltaire Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1941 West Voltaire Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Moon Valley Gardens

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming 4 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready!  Cozy living room with laminate wood floors and a fireplace!  Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops and plenty of cabinet and space!  Enjoy entertaining or just relaxing by the pool! Pool maintenance included. Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1941 West Voltaire Avenue have any available units?
1941 West Voltaire Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1941 West Voltaire Avenue have?
Some of 1941 West Voltaire Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1941 West Voltaire Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1941 West Voltaire Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1941 West Voltaire Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1941 West Voltaire Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1941 West Voltaire Avenue offer parking?
No, 1941 West Voltaire Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1941 West Voltaire Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1941 West Voltaire Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1941 West Voltaire Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1941 West Voltaire Avenue has a pool.
Does 1941 West Voltaire Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1941 West Voltaire Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1941 West Voltaire Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1941 West Voltaire Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trailside at Hermosa Pointe
10002 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Paradise Palms Apartments
1517 E Colter St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Parc Midtown
3993 North 3rd Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
The Met At 3rd at 3rd and Fillmore
200 E Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Lore South Mountain
13021 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Indigo Creek
14221 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85306
Mason Oliver Apartments
11 S 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Monaco 31
20244 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College