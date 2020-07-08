19365 N 28th Street.

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Beautiful Home home lots of Upgrades Close to the 101 and Cave Creek! - This home is only 5 years old and shows like new! No carpet, upgraded kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances and an open floorplan is just the beginning of what this home offers. Double vanities in the master bath with a large customized walk in closet. Back yard is huge with a boat gate for ease of storing toys. No cats, no smoking please. Owner will consider lease purchase option, this home could be yours in 2 years ask for details.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5765858)