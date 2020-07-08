All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like
19365 N 28th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
19365 N 28th Street
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

19365 N 28th Street

19365 North 28th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

19365 North 28th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Beautiful Home home lots of Upgrades Close to the 101 and Cave Creek! - This home is only 5 years old and shows like new! No carpet, upgraded kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances and an open floorplan is just the beginning of what this home offers. Double vanities in the master bath with a large customized walk in closet. Back yard is huge with a boat gate for ease of storing toys. No cats, no smoking please. Owner will consider lease purchase option, this home could be yours in 2 years ask for details.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5765858)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Camelback Cove
4802 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Arcadia on 49th
4902 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Ascend at Kierland
6633 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Ava North and South
3426 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Carlyle Townhomes
5102 E Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
City 15 Apartments
4728 N 15th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
The Ryan
188 E Jefferson St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Trend at 51 Apartment Homes
1615 E Georgia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Find a Sublet
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 19365 N 28th Street have any available units?
19365 N 28th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 19365 N 28th Street have?
Some of 19365 N 28th Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19365 N 28th Street currently offering any rent specials?
19365 N 28th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19365 N 28th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 19365 N 28th Street is pet friendly.
Does 19365 N 28th Street offer parking?
No, 19365 N 28th Street does not offer parking.
Does 19365 N 28th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19365 N 28th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19365 N 28th Street have a pool?
No, 19365 N 28th Street does not have a pool.
Does 19365 N 28th Street have accessible units?
No, 19365 N 28th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19365 N 28th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19365 N 28th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 BedroomsPhoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with PoolPhoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia LiteDesert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community CollegePhoenix CollegeArizona State University-TempeMesa Community College