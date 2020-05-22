1931 E VISTA Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fireplace internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool internet access

Welcome to this large FULLY FURNISHED resort style home for your vacation/executive retreat! Located central to all the hotspots of The Biltmore to the South, Scottsdale to the East, Desert Ridge to the North, Central Phoenix to the West. Two master suites - one upstairs, one downstairs. Bonus 6th room as a fully functioning office with Wi-fi included. HEATED SWIMMING POOL. Right at the base of the beautiful Lookout Mountain and close to the restaurant with 360 degree views of the city/mountains! Easy access to Phoenix Open, Spring Training, Barrett-Jackson, Russo Steele & West World! Sept 1 - Dec 31 $5000/month, Jan - Apr 30th $8000/month - electric bill cap $500.