Phoenix, AZ
1926 East Willetta Street
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:51 AM

1926 East Willetta Street

1926 East Willetta Street · No Longer Available
Location

1926 East Willetta Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Brentwood

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1926 East Willetta Street have any available units?
1926 East Willetta Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1926 East Willetta Street currently offering any rent specials?
1926 East Willetta Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1926 East Willetta Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1926 East Willetta Street is pet friendly.
Does 1926 East Willetta Street offer parking?
No, 1926 East Willetta Street does not offer parking.
Does 1926 East Willetta Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1926 East Willetta Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1926 East Willetta Street have a pool?
No, 1926 East Willetta Street does not have a pool.
Does 1926 East Willetta Street have accessible units?
No, 1926 East Willetta Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1926 East Willetta Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1926 East Willetta Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1926 East Willetta Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1926 East Willetta Street does not have units with air conditioning.
