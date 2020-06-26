19226 N Cave Creek Rd Unit # 110

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

19226 N. Cave Creek Rd. # 110 - Charming 3 Bed 2.5 Bath In North Phoenix! Gated Community - Cave Creek Rd. & Union Hills - CALL TODAY! - Charming move in ready 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom in Phoenix! Conveniently located in the highly desirable "Preserve at Cave Creek" Gated Community off of Cave Creek Rd. & Union Hills!

This must-see townhouse features 3 bedrooms, all with attached bathrooms and walk-out patios/balconies! The master bedroom features TWO walk-in closets and a large master bathroom with a double sink vanity! The kitchen has beautiful granite countertops and opens up to a large living room with fabulous natural light! This is a corner unit with a neighbor only on the south end. The Preserve at Cave Creek is conveniently located in north Phoenix with quick and easy access to the 101 and the 51! Enjoy all that this get community has to offer including a sparkling community pool and spa! Gate code is 1379



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



No Dogs Allowed



