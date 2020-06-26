All apartments in Phoenix
19226 N Cave Creek Rd Unit # 110

19226 North Cave Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

19226 North Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
19226 N. Cave Creek Rd. # 110 - Charming 3 Bed 2.5 Bath In North Phoenix! Gated Community - Cave Creek Rd. & Union Hills - CALL TODAY! - Charming move in ready 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom in Phoenix! Conveniently located in the highly desirable "Preserve at Cave Creek" Gated Community off of Cave Creek Rd. & Union Hills!
This must-see townhouse features 3 bedrooms, all with attached bathrooms and walk-out patios/balconies! The master bedroom features TWO walk-in closets and a large master bathroom with a double sink vanity! The kitchen has beautiful granite countertops and opens up to a large living room with fabulous natural light! This is a corner unit with a neighbor only on the south end. The Preserve at Cave Creek is conveniently located in north Phoenix with quick and easy access to the 101 and the 51! Enjoy all that this get community has to offer including a sparkling community pool and spa! Gate code is 1379

Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3697509)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19226 N Cave Creek Rd Unit # 110 have any available units?
19226 N Cave Creek Rd Unit # 110 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 19226 N Cave Creek Rd Unit # 110 have?
Some of 19226 N Cave Creek Rd Unit # 110's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19226 N Cave Creek Rd Unit # 110 currently offering any rent specials?
19226 N Cave Creek Rd Unit # 110 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19226 N Cave Creek Rd Unit # 110 pet-friendly?
Yes, 19226 N Cave Creek Rd Unit # 110 is pet friendly.
Does 19226 N Cave Creek Rd Unit # 110 offer parking?
No, 19226 N Cave Creek Rd Unit # 110 does not offer parking.
Does 19226 N Cave Creek Rd Unit # 110 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19226 N Cave Creek Rd Unit # 110 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19226 N Cave Creek Rd Unit # 110 have a pool?
Yes, 19226 N Cave Creek Rd Unit # 110 has a pool.
Does 19226 N Cave Creek Rd Unit # 110 have accessible units?
No, 19226 N Cave Creek Rd Unit # 110 does not have accessible units.
Does 19226 N Cave Creek Rd Unit # 110 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19226 N Cave Creek Rd Unit # 110 has units with dishwashers.
