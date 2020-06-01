1916 W Morningside Dr Unit 112

Amenities
One of the LARGEST patios in the complex. All tiled. Great for Bar-B-Queuing, Sitting by the Fire Pit, or just simply sitting out doors soaking in the amazing Arizona weather!!! Beautiful SINGLE LEVEL townhome with 2 Master Bedrooms and 2 FULL baths. One has AMAZING walk in shower with stone floor and the 2nd has a tub. Gated community of Villas Del Valle Venados in North Phoenix. Very well maintained tiled floors throughout, roll shutters great if you leave for the summer and Beautiful Plantation shutters makes the place look awesome.
(RLNE5072259)