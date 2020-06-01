All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 6 2019

1916 W Morningside Dr Unit 112

1916 West Morningside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1916 West Morningside Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
One of the LARGEST patios in the complex. All tiled. Great for Bar-B-Queuing, Sitting by the Fire Pit, or just simply sitting out doors soaking in the amazing Arizona weather!!! Beautiful SINGLE LEVEL townhome with 2 Master Bedrooms and 2 FULL baths. One has AMAZING walk in shower with stone floor and the 2nd has a tub. Gated community of Villas Del Valle Venados in North Phoenix. Very well maintained tiled floors throughout, roll shutters great if you leave for the summer and Beautiful Plantation shutters makes the place look awesome.

(RLNE5072259)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1916 W Morningside Dr Unit 112 have any available units?
1916 W Morningside Dr Unit 112 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1916 W Morningside Dr Unit 112 have?
Some of 1916 W Morningside Dr Unit 112's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1916 W Morningside Dr Unit 112 currently offering any rent specials?
1916 W Morningside Dr Unit 112 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1916 W Morningside Dr Unit 112 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1916 W Morningside Dr Unit 112 is pet friendly.
Does 1916 W Morningside Dr Unit 112 offer parking?
Yes, 1916 W Morningside Dr Unit 112 offers parking.
Does 1916 W Morningside Dr Unit 112 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1916 W Morningside Dr Unit 112 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1916 W Morningside Dr Unit 112 have a pool?
Yes, 1916 W Morningside Dr Unit 112 has a pool.
Does 1916 W Morningside Dr Unit 112 have accessible units?
No, 1916 W Morningside Dr Unit 112 does not have accessible units.
Does 1916 W Morningside Dr Unit 112 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1916 W Morningside Dr Unit 112 has units with dishwashers.
