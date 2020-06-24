1914 W HOLLY Street

Amenities

Come take a look and fall in love with this completely remodeled cottage style home within the Villa Verde Historic District! EVERYTHING inside this home is new! Absolutely gorgeous 2 bed/1 bath in the heart of everything. New paint, new tile in the common areas, new carpet in the bedrooms, new cabinets, backsplash, all new appliances, you name it and it is new. Ease of access for commuting by either the I-17 or Grand Ave. Close to Encanto Park and downtown Phoenix's restaurants, shopping, nightlife, fairgrounds, and more! Desert landscaped front yard for easy maintenance.