All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1914 W HOLLY Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1914 W HOLLY Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1914 W HOLLY Street

1914 West Holly Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1914 West Holly Street, Phoenix, AZ 85009
Villa Verde

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come take a look and fall in love with this completely remodeled cottage style home within the Villa Verde Historic District! EVERYTHING inside this home is new! Absolutely gorgeous 2 bed/1 bath in the heart of everything. New paint, new tile in the common areas, new carpet in the bedrooms, new cabinets, backsplash, all new appliances, you name it and it is new. Ease of access for commuting by either the I-17 or Grand Ave. Close to Encanto Park and downtown Phoenix's restaurants, shopping, nightlife, fairgrounds, and more! Desert landscaped front yard for easy maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1914 W HOLLY Street have any available units?
1914 W HOLLY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1914 W HOLLY Street have?
Some of 1914 W HOLLY Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1914 W HOLLY Street currently offering any rent specials?
1914 W HOLLY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1914 W HOLLY Street pet-friendly?
No, 1914 W HOLLY Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1914 W HOLLY Street offer parking?
No, 1914 W HOLLY Street does not offer parking.
Does 1914 W HOLLY Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1914 W HOLLY Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1914 W HOLLY Street have a pool?
No, 1914 W HOLLY Street does not have a pool.
Does 1914 W HOLLY Street have accessible units?
No, 1914 W HOLLY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1914 W HOLLY Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1914 W HOLLY Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Melia
14435 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Aura at Midtown
3623 N 5th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Greenspoint at Paradise Valley
4202 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Biltmore at Camelback
2625 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Juniper Meadows
16804 N 42nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Indigo
16160 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Altitude Sixteen 75
1675 E Morten Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Sierra Pines
9410 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College