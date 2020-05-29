1907 E Sheridan St. #B

Amenities

pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Close to Phoenix Children Hospital 1 bedroom 1 bath - 1 Bedroom - 1-Bedroom 1-Bath



Small pets only with a pet deposit $300 and monthly pet rent $35 plus City Sales Tax.



$100 Placement fee

$35.00 Credit Application fee

$725.00 Security Deposit



The unit is located in a quiet neighborhood with personal carport parking. Convenient local shopping, and public transportation Perfectly located near the heart of downtown Phoenix between I-10, and the 51



Please call Maria at 602-765-7575



(RLNE5228844)