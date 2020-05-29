All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated November 28 2019 at 12:58 PM

1907 E Sheridan St. #B

1907 E Sheridan St · No Longer Available
Location

1907 E Sheridan St, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Greenfield Acres

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Close to Phoenix Children Hospital 1 bedroom 1 bath - 1 Bedroom - 1-Bedroom 1-Bath

Small pets only with a pet deposit $300 and monthly pet rent $35 plus City Sales Tax.

$100 Placement fee
$35.00 Credit Application fee
$725.00 Security Deposit

The unit is located in a quiet neighborhood with personal carport parking. Convenient local shopping, and public transportation Perfectly located near the heart of downtown Phoenix between I-10, and the 51

Please call Maria at 602-765-7575

(RLNE5228844)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1907 E Sheridan St. #B have any available units?
1907 E Sheridan St. #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1907 E Sheridan St. #B currently offering any rent specials?
1907 E Sheridan St. #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1907 E Sheridan St. #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1907 E Sheridan St. #B is pet friendly.
Does 1907 E Sheridan St. #B offer parking?
Yes, 1907 E Sheridan St. #B offers parking.
Does 1907 E Sheridan St. #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1907 E Sheridan St. #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1907 E Sheridan St. #B have a pool?
No, 1907 E Sheridan St. #B does not have a pool.
Does 1907 E Sheridan St. #B have accessible units?
No, 1907 E Sheridan St. #B does not have accessible units.
Does 1907 E Sheridan St. #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1907 E Sheridan St. #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1907 E Sheridan St. #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1907 E Sheridan St. #B does not have units with air conditioning.

