Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Don't miss this stunning 5 bedroom/3.5 bath home! Home comes fully furnished with beautiful upgrades through out and 3 en suites. Perfect location near light rail, shopping and dining! Tenant is responsible for all utilities and providing towels and bed comforters. Rent includes internet and simple safe alarm! Lease lengths are flexible, one month minimum up to 6 months max.