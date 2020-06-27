All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
18841 N 42ND Place
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:54 PM

18841 N 42ND Place

18841 North 42nd Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

18841 North 42nd Place, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
*Property is being rehabbed* Amazing rental opportunity in the perfect central location! Right near Desert Ridge. High quality upgrades throughout, including travertine like floors, upgraded carpet, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, marble backsplash and both baths have custom tile and unique touches. Master closet has built ins with drawers for organizing shoes and clothes. Home is spacious and open with lots of natural light. Yard has mature trees for shade in front and low maintenance in back. Call us today to view!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18841 N 42ND Place have any available units?
18841 N 42ND Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 18841 N 42ND Place have?
Some of 18841 N 42ND Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18841 N 42ND Place currently offering any rent specials?
18841 N 42ND Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18841 N 42ND Place pet-friendly?
No, 18841 N 42ND Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 18841 N 42ND Place offer parking?
Yes, 18841 N 42ND Place offers parking.
Does 18841 N 42ND Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18841 N 42ND Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18841 N 42ND Place have a pool?
No, 18841 N 42ND Place does not have a pool.
Does 18841 N 42ND Place have accessible units?
No, 18841 N 42ND Place does not have accessible units.
Does 18841 N 42ND Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18841 N 42ND Place has units with dishwashers.
