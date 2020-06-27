18841 N 42ND Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

*Property is being rehabbed* Amazing rental opportunity in the perfect central location! Right near Desert Ridge. High quality upgrades throughout, including travertine like floors, upgraded carpet, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, marble backsplash and both baths have custom tile and unique touches. Master closet has built ins with drawers for organizing shoes and clothes. Home is spacious and open with lots of natural light. Yard has mature trees for shade in front and low maintenance in back. Call us today to view!