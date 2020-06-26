All apartments in Phoenix
18606 N 34th Ave Unit 4

18606 North 34th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

18606 North 34th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
pool
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
*** 2 BEDROOM / 1.5 BATHROOM CONDO IN NORTH PHOENIX *** - Here is a wonderful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condominium with 840 square feet and is located in North Phoenix. The interior features a great room, kitchen with breakfast bar, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings & plant shelves upstairs, window coverings throughout, ceramic tile and carpet flooring and full size washer/dryer hookups in upstairs laundry closet. The exterior features an assigned covered parking space, patio and storage room. The community features a beautifully kept pool, bbq grills, picnic tables and lots of grass!

Please contact United Metro Properties for viewing instructions 623-889-7727
www.unitedmetro.com

Cross Street: 35th Ave and Union Hills
Directions: East on Union Hills - North on 34th Ave to community

(RLNE2247413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18606 N 34th Ave Unit 4 have any available units?
18606 N 34th Ave Unit 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 18606 N 34th Ave Unit 4 have?
Some of 18606 N 34th Ave Unit 4's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18606 N 34th Ave Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
18606 N 34th Ave Unit 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18606 N 34th Ave Unit 4 pet-friendly?
No, 18606 N 34th Ave Unit 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 18606 N 34th Ave Unit 4 offer parking?
Yes, 18606 N 34th Ave Unit 4 offers parking.
Does 18606 N 34th Ave Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18606 N 34th Ave Unit 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18606 N 34th Ave Unit 4 have a pool?
Yes, 18606 N 34th Ave Unit 4 has a pool.
Does 18606 N 34th Ave Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 18606 N 34th Ave Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 18606 N 34th Ave Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 18606 N 34th Ave Unit 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
