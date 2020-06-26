18606 N 34th Ave Unit 4

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

*** 2 BEDROOM / 1.5 BATHROOM CONDO IN NORTH PHOENIX *** - Here is a wonderful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condominium with 840 square feet and is located in North Phoenix. The interior features a great room, kitchen with breakfast bar, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings & plant shelves upstairs, window coverings throughout, ceramic tile and carpet flooring and full size washer/dryer hookups in upstairs laundry closet. The exterior features an assigned covered parking space, patio and storage room. The community features a beautifully kept pool, bbq grills, picnic tables and lots of grass!



Please contact United Metro Properties for viewing instructions 623-889-7727

www.unitedmetro.com



Cross Street: 35th Ave and Union Hills

Directions: East on Union Hills - North on 34th Ave to community



(RLNE2247413)