18548 North Cave Creek Road

Feel the comforts of home in this luxurious 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo with everything you want; the community offers beautiful landscaping, 4 heated pools and spas, tennis and basketball courts on-site. In addition to easy freeway access for day trips to Sedona or Grand Canyon, you are minutes away to the Phoenix Open, Barrett Jackson Auto Auction, spring training and golfing opportunities. Enjoy North Mountain Preserve for spectacular views and hiking. Nearby Paradise Valley Mall boasts ample shopping, dining, and entertainment. Beautifully furnished and fully equipped. The unit has been completely remodeled and renovated for your utmost relaxation. You will enjoy a peaceful, quiet unit away from the pool and road noise. Your pool is located directly across the parking lot and your parking spot is reserved. The location is wonderfully convenient with access to 17, 51 and 101 within minutes assuring you quick travel time to the activities you want to partake in. All furnishings, housewares, utilities, cable, and WiFi are included. Phoenix is a city with much to experience.