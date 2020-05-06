18439 N 45TH Street

Amenities

This great 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home with soaring ceilings and very nice upgrades has a fantastic floor plan. The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops and opens up to the spacious family room with a floor to ceiling fireplace. There are wood shutters in the home that are sure to please. The great room includes a living room and formal dining room with very high ceilings. There are very nice light wood like floors in the family room, kitchen, living room and dining room and carpet in the three bedrooms. The backyard is east facing and park like with a covered patio. The home is sure to please and what you have been looking for.