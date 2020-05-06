All apartments in Phoenix
18439 N 45TH Street
18439 N 45TH Street

18439 North 45th Place · No Longer Available
Location

18439 North 45th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This great 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home with soaring ceilings and very nice upgrades has a fantastic floor plan. The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops and opens up to the spacious family room with a floor to ceiling fireplace. There are wood shutters in the home that are sure to please. The great room includes a living room and formal dining room with very high ceilings. There are very nice light wood like floors in the family room, kitchen, living room and dining room and carpet in the three bedrooms. The backyard is east facing and park like with a covered patio. The home is sure to please and what you have been looking for.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18439 N 45TH Street have any available units?
18439 N 45TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 18439 N 45TH Street have?
Some of 18439 N 45TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18439 N 45TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
18439 N 45TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18439 N 45TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 18439 N 45TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 18439 N 45TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 18439 N 45TH Street offers parking.
Does 18439 N 45TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18439 N 45TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18439 N 45TH Street have a pool?
No, 18439 N 45TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 18439 N 45TH Street have accessible units?
No, 18439 N 45TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18439 N 45TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18439 N 45TH Street has units with dishwashers.
