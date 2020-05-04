18422 N 46th Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b0bea6e06d ---- Wonderfully Custom 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home in North Phoenix. Enter to Spacious Great Rm w/ Tile Fireplace; Skylights in Vaulted Walls Overhead. Dual Sided Fireplace Viewable From All Rooms Downstairs! Wrap-Around Kitchen w/ Breakfast Bar Has Granite Counter Tops & Full Tile Splash Walls, Vast Open Pantry, Track Lighting, Convenient Half Bath. Master Features Full Wall of Mirrored Closet Space, Custom Tile Bedframe, Long Vanity with Dbl Sinks, Sep. Tub & Shower, Priv. Toilet Rm. Enjoy Upgraded Lighting, Plantation Shutters & Ceiling Fans Thru-out. Private Back Yard Has Covered Patio, Beautiful, Easy Care Landscaping, 2nd Patio for Evening Enjoyment. Lovely Location Near Paradise Valley & Desert Ridge Shopping, Dining, Schools & The M.I.M! Prep-Work In Progress!



One Time Admin Fee $200; Fully Refundable Pet Deposit $200/ea. Municipal Service & Tax 4.3%; Accidental Damage Coverage $19/mo (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available! Disposal Dryer Garage