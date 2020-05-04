All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 18422 N 46th Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
18422 N 46th Pl
Last updated June 16 2019 at 4:47 AM

18422 N 46th Pl

18422 North 46th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18422 North 46th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b0bea6e06d ---- Wonderfully Custom 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home in North Phoenix. Enter to Spacious Great Rm w/ Tile Fireplace; Skylights in Vaulted Walls Overhead. Dual Sided Fireplace Viewable From All Rooms Downstairs! Wrap-Around Kitchen w/ Breakfast Bar Has Granite Counter Tops & Full Tile Splash Walls, Vast Open Pantry, Track Lighting, Convenient Half Bath. Master Features Full Wall of Mirrored Closet Space, Custom Tile Bedframe, Long Vanity with Dbl Sinks, Sep. Tub & Shower, Priv. Toilet Rm. Enjoy Upgraded Lighting, Plantation Shutters & Ceiling Fans Thru-out. Private Back Yard Has Covered Patio, Beautiful, Easy Care Landscaping, 2nd Patio for Evening Enjoyment. Lovely Location Near Paradise Valley & Desert Ridge Shopping, Dining, Schools & The M.I.M! Prep-Work In Progress!

One Time Admin Fee $200; Fully Refundable Pet Deposit $200/ea. Municipal Service & Tax 4.3%; Accidental Damage Coverage $19/mo (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available! Disposal Dryer Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18422 N 46th Pl have any available units?
18422 N 46th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 18422 N 46th Pl have?
Some of 18422 N 46th Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18422 N 46th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
18422 N 46th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18422 N 46th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 18422 N 46th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 18422 N 46th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 18422 N 46th Pl offers parking.
Does 18422 N 46th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18422 N 46th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18422 N 46th Pl have a pool?
No, 18422 N 46th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 18422 N 46th Pl have accessible units?
No, 18422 N 46th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 18422 N 46th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 18422 N 46th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Element Deer Valley
19940 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Daybreak Gardens
5225 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Cielo
8222 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Cordoba Apartments
4520 Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
City 15 Apartments
4728 N 15th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Avenue 25 Apartments
18250 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Bell Cove
17239 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Liv Ahwatukee
16025 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College