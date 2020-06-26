1838 E Ellis St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel courtyard carpet

COMING SOON!! 3 Bed 2.5 bath, 2000 SFT 2 level home in Gated Community - PLEASE NOTE SPECIAL APPOINMENT NEEDED. CURRENTLY TENANT OCCUPIED.



Boasting fresh paint throughout, carpet on the entire upper level. ALL stainless steel kitchen appliances. Stunning views of the city and mountains in a gated community near resort and local colleges. Living room opens up to a high-vaulted ceiling and balcony staircase that overlooks the front room of the home. The kitchen has staggered maple upgraded cabinets and a built-in desk off the kitchen island. All bedrooms have city light views or mountain views. Master bedroom has a balcony and very large/unique wrap-around walk-in shower. All tile floors downstairs & upgraded carpet throughout the top floor. MANY, MANY upgrades! HOA maintained front yard. Professionally landscaped courtyard/patio back yard. This is too much home for the money! Do not miss viewing this home.



NON REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE IS $50.00 PER ADULT. $200.00 ADMIN FEE TO LOTUS REAL ESTATE UPON APPROVAL



(RLNE2898774)