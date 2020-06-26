All apartments in Phoenix
1838 E Ellis St
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

1838 E Ellis St

1838 East Ellis Street · No Longer Available
Location

1838 East Ellis Street, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
COMING SOON!! 3 Bed 2.5 bath, 2000 SFT 2 level home in Gated Community - PLEASE NOTE SPECIAL APPOINMENT NEEDED. CURRENTLY TENANT OCCUPIED.

Boasting fresh paint throughout, carpet on the entire upper level. ALL stainless steel kitchen appliances. Stunning views of the city and mountains in a gated community near resort and local colleges. Living room opens up to a high-vaulted ceiling and balcony staircase that overlooks the front room of the home. The kitchen has staggered maple upgraded cabinets and a built-in desk off the kitchen island. All bedrooms have city light views or mountain views. Master bedroom has a balcony and very large/unique wrap-around walk-in shower. All tile floors downstairs & upgraded carpet throughout the top floor. MANY, MANY upgrades! HOA maintained front yard. Professionally landscaped courtyard/patio back yard. This is too much home for the money! Do not miss viewing this home.

EXCELLENT PROPERTY, EASY TO SHOW, CALL LOTUS REAL ESTATE AT 480-228-0792 FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY. NON REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE IS $50.00 PER ADULT. OWNER DISCLOSURES NOT AVAILABLE. APPLY THROUGH OUR WEBSITE HTTP://LOTUSREALESTATEUS.COM. GO TO THE PROPERTIES TAB, FIND THE PROPERTY YOU WISH TO APPLY FOR, AND CLICK APPLY NOW. $200.00 ADMIN FEE TO LOTUS REAL ESTATE UPON APPROVAL

(RLNE2898774)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1838 E Ellis St have any available units?
1838 E Ellis St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1838 E Ellis St have?
Some of 1838 E Ellis St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1838 E Ellis St currently offering any rent specials?
1838 E Ellis St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1838 E Ellis St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1838 E Ellis St is pet friendly.
Does 1838 E Ellis St offer parking?
No, 1838 E Ellis St does not offer parking.
Does 1838 E Ellis St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1838 E Ellis St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1838 E Ellis St have a pool?
No, 1838 E Ellis St does not have a pool.
Does 1838 E Ellis St have accessible units?
No, 1838 E Ellis St does not have accessible units.
Does 1838 E Ellis St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1838 E Ellis St does not have units with dishwashers.
