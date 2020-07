1835 E DUNBAR Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

THIS IMMACULATE CENTRAL CORRIDOR HOME CAN BE YOURS. NESTLED IN A QUIET AND POSH GATED COMMUNITY IS DECORATED WITH MATURE TREES AND WALKING PATHS. ENJOY THE CONVENIENCE OF NEARBY SHOPPING AND FREEWAY ACCESS TO ZIP YOU TO ALL PARTS OF THE VALLEY QUICKLY. THIS HOME BOAST OF AN OWNERS PRIDE, WELL CARED FOR WITH A TRENDY DESIGN. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH LARGE WALK IN CLOSET. OVER SIZED GUEST BEDROOMS. NEW AC UNIT, NEW WOOD LIKE FLOORING, BOSCH DISHWASHER WITH MODERN GRAY CABINETS. READY FOR QUICK MOVE IN AND EASY TO SHOW.