Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1833 E HARTFORD Avenue
Last updated December 11 2019 at 6:55 AM

1833 E HARTFORD Avenue

1833 East Hartford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1833 East Hartford Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pool
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
guest suite
Fantastic Home in a North Phoenix, Gated Community. 4 bedroom 3.5 baths. 2 master bedrooms or a perfect guest suite. Beautiful, large kitchen with granite counters, island and open to the family room which features a fireplace, great for entertaining! Wood floors in bedrooms. Community pool and close to schools and shopping. *No Pets due to Owner Allergy* Renters Insurance required. $1895 security deposit, $250 admin fee, 3.8% rental and municipal fee added to monthly rent. Tenant to verify Utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1833 E HARTFORD Avenue have any available units?
1833 E HARTFORD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1833 E HARTFORD Avenue have?
Some of 1833 E HARTFORD Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1833 E HARTFORD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1833 E HARTFORD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1833 E HARTFORD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1833 E HARTFORD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1833 E HARTFORD Avenue offer parking?
No, 1833 E HARTFORD Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1833 E HARTFORD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1833 E HARTFORD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1833 E HARTFORD Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1833 E HARTFORD Avenue has a pool.
Does 1833 E HARTFORD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1833 E HARTFORD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1833 E HARTFORD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1833 E HARTFORD Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

