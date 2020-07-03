1833 E HARTFORD Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pool guest suite fireplace

Fantastic Home in a North Phoenix, Gated Community. 4 bedroom 3.5 baths. 2 master bedrooms or a perfect guest suite. Beautiful, large kitchen with granite counters, island and open to the family room which features a fireplace, great for entertaining! Wood floors in bedrooms. Community pool and close to schools and shopping. *No Pets due to Owner Allergy* Renters Insurance required. $1895 security deposit, $250 admin fee, 3.8% rental and municipal fee added to monthly rent. Tenant to verify Utilities.