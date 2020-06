Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher carport pool clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool

SUPER Great 2 story, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo! NEW paint & NEW carpet! Both large bedrooms upstairs - one with a balcony! Gated patio with security screen door, leading out to the 2 covered carport parking spaces. All appliance included. Community center with pool and jacuzzi. Great location with easy access to 101 and 51 highways. (Storage room off of patio is being used by owner, so not available.) Available NOW!!!