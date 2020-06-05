All apartments in Phoenix
1823 W BONANZA Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1823 W BONANZA Drive

1823 West Bonanza Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1823 West Bonanza Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Great Rental house!! Beautiful 3 Bed + Den + 2 Bath Single level home in well desired Fireside at Norterra community. Home is minutes away from a spacious community club house with tennis and basketball courts, playground, hiking trails, bike paths, gym and two pools and spa. House is in gated community. Built in 2017. Only 5min. to ''The Shops at Norterra'' shopping mall & Walmart etc. Refrigerator and Washer & Dryer are included. Rent is $1950 per month. Please come and see the house!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1823 W BONANZA Drive have any available units?
1823 W BONANZA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1823 W BONANZA Drive have?
Some of 1823 W BONANZA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1823 W BONANZA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1823 W BONANZA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1823 W BONANZA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1823 W BONANZA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1823 W BONANZA Drive offer parking?
No, 1823 W BONANZA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1823 W BONANZA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1823 W BONANZA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1823 W BONANZA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1823 W BONANZA Drive has a pool.
Does 1823 W BONANZA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1823 W BONANZA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1823 W BONANZA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1823 W BONANZA Drive has units with dishwashers.
