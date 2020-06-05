1823 W BONANZA Drive

Amenities

Great Rental house!! Beautiful 3 Bed + Den + 2 Bath Single level home in well desired Fireside at Norterra community. Home is minutes away from a spacious community club house with tennis and basketball courts, playground, hiking trails, bike paths, gym and two pools and spa. House is in gated community. Built in 2017. Only 5min. to ''The Shops at Norterra'' shopping mall & Walmart etc. Refrigerator and Washer & Dryer are included. Rent is $1950 per month. Please come and see the house!!!