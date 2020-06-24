All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
18224 North 31st Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18224 North 31st Street

18224 North 31st Street · No Longer Available
Location

18224 North 31st Street, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Cute little 3 bed 2 bath single level home thats been beautifully updated! White cabinets, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, & a built-in pantry in the kitchen, that opens to the great room, which includes a fireplace. Contemporary bath vanities, carpet in the bedrooms, tile in the living spaces. The home sides to a common area so no neighbors to the east. **Pet Friendly** *Monthly city tax 2.3%* This may just be your new home! Number of Pets Allowed: 4 Weight Limit: 300 lbs. total for all pets. Breed Restrictions Apply Nonrefundable Pet Fee Per Pet: $200.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

