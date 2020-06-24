18224 North 31st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute little 3 bed 2 bath single level home thats been beautifully updated! White cabinets, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, & a built-in pantry in the kitchen, that opens to the great room, which includes a fireplace. Contemporary bath vanities, carpet in the bedrooms, tile in the living spaces. The home sides to a common area so no neighbors to the east. **Pet Friendly** *Monthly city tax 2.3%* This may just be your new home! Number of Pets Allowed: 4 Weight Limit: 300 lbs. total for all pets. Breed Restrictions Apply Nonrefundable Pet Fee Per Pet: $200.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.