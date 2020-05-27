HIGHLY DESIREABLE PEPPER RIDGE SUBDIVISION!! LOVELY SPLIT 2 BD 2 BA HOME WITH 2 CAR GARAGE. MASTER BEDROOM WITHWALK-IN CLOSET - DOUBLE SINKS AND VANITY - EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR - GRANITE COUNTER TOPS-STAINLESSSSTEL APPLIANCES. LARGE LIVING ROOM/FAMILY ROOM WITH WET BAR AND COVERED PATIO WITH ELECTRIC AND ROLL UP SUN SHIELD BLINDS ON ALL WINDOWS -.LARGE INSIDE LAUNDRY WITH CABINETS AND SHELVES - 2 CAR GARAGE WITH EPOXY FLOORS - NEW PAINT THROUGHOUT. EZ ACCESS TO THE 101 - SHOPPING - DOG PARK
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18222 N 24TH Place have any available units?
18222 N 24TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 18222 N 24TH Place have?
Some of 18222 N 24TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18222 N 24TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
18222 N 24TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18222 N 24TH Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 18222 N 24TH Place is pet friendly.
Does 18222 N 24TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 18222 N 24TH Place offers parking.
Does 18222 N 24TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18222 N 24TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18222 N 24TH Place have a pool?
No, 18222 N 24TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 18222 N 24TH Place have accessible units?
No, 18222 N 24TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 18222 N 24TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18222 N 24TH Place has units with dishwashers.