18202 N 24th Pl
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:15 AM

18202 N 24th Pl

18202 North 24th Place · No Longer Available
Location

18202 North 24th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Room for Rent in North Phoenix Townhouse - Property Id: 151605

Room to rent in a two bedroom, two bathroom townhouse near Cave Creek and Union Hills in North Phoenix (zip 85032). Newly remodeled with fresh paint and brand new flooring. The room has its own bathroom and two closets. Unfurnished and available immediately. Includes a parking spot in the driveway and/or garage. It's a neighborhood with two community pools.

The ideal renter is a drug-free female who is ok with cats as the other occupant, who is also female, has two cats.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/151605p
Property Id 151605

(RLNE5124444)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18202 N 24th Pl have any available units?
18202 N 24th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 18202 N 24th Pl have?
Some of 18202 N 24th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18202 N 24th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
18202 N 24th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18202 N 24th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 18202 N 24th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 18202 N 24th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 18202 N 24th Pl offers parking.
Does 18202 N 24th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18202 N 24th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18202 N 24th Pl have a pool?
Yes, 18202 N 24th Pl has a pool.
Does 18202 N 24th Pl have accessible units?
No, 18202 N 24th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 18202 N 24th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18202 N 24th Pl has units with dishwashers.
