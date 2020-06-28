18202 N 24th Pl

Amenities

Room for Rent in North Phoenix Townhouse - Property Id: 151605



Room to rent in a two bedroom, two bathroom townhouse near Cave Creek and Union Hills in North Phoenix (zip 85032). Newly remodeled with fresh paint and brand new flooring. The room has its own bathroom and two closets. Unfurnished and available immediately. Includes a parking spot in the driveway and/or garage. It's a neighborhood with two community pools.



The ideal renter is a drug-free female who is ok with cats as the other occupant, who is also female, has two cats.

