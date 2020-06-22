Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1819 N 40TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1819 N 40TH Street
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:54 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1819 N 40TH Street
1819 North 40th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1819 North 40th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Freshly painted and new carpet throughout. 2 bedroom 2 bath. Upstairs unit. Laundry facility on site. Gated community. 1 parking spotClose to 202.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1819 N 40TH Street have any available units?
1819 N 40TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1819 N 40TH Street have?
Some of 1819 N 40TH Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1819 N 40TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1819 N 40TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1819 N 40TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1819 N 40TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 1819 N 40TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 1819 N 40TH Street does offer parking.
Does 1819 N 40TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1819 N 40TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1819 N 40TH Street have a pool?
No, 1819 N 40TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1819 N 40TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1819 N 40TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1819 N 40TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1819 N 40TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Union at Roosevelt
888 N 1st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Greenspoint at Paradise Valley
4202 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Encore Tessera
4713 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Escape
4700 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Sanctuary on 22nd
8530 N 22nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Monterey Village
4707 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Las Colinas Apartments
5704 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Centra Midtown Phoenix
3601 N. Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College