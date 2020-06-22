All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
1819 N 40TH Street
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:54 PM

1819 N 40TH Street

1819 North 40th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1819 North 40th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Freshly painted and new carpet throughout. 2 bedroom 2 bath. Upstairs unit. Laundry facility on site. Gated community. 1 parking spotClose to 202.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1819 N 40TH Street have any available units?
1819 N 40TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1819 N 40TH Street have?
Some of 1819 N 40TH Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1819 N 40TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1819 N 40TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1819 N 40TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1819 N 40TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1819 N 40TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 1819 N 40TH Street does offer parking.
Does 1819 N 40TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1819 N 40TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1819 N 40TH Street have a pool?
No, 1819 N 40TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1819 N 40TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1819 N 40TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1819 N 40TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1819 N 40TH Street has units with dishwashers.
