1819 N 11TH Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning fire pit

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Rare opportunity to live in a beautiful 4bd/3ba home on 1/4 acre lot in Encanto Palmcroft, the most desirable Historic Neighborhood in downtown. Interior spaces have been completed gutted and remodeled with high end finishes including an incredible master suite. Large living spaces open out to a nice patio and yard with a backyard fire pit. Two car garage in rear. Renovated fireplaces in the living room and master suite. New tankless water heater, new A/C and new roof! All the benefits of a historic home without the concerns that typically come with an older home. This rare listing won't last long! Available January 2020.