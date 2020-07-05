All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1819 N 11TH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1819 N 11TH Avenue
Last updated January 14 2020 at 5:30 PM

1819 N 11TH Avenue

1819 North 11th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1819 North 11th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Palmcroft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Rare opportunity to live in a beautiful 4bd/3ba home on 1/4 acre lot in Encanto Palmcroft, the most desirable Historic Neighborhood in downtown. Interior spaces have been completed gutted and remodeled with high end finishes including an incredible master suite. Large living spaces open out to a nice patio and yard with a backyard fire pit. Two car garage in rear. Renovated fireplaces in the living room and master suite. New tankless water heater, new A/C and new roof! All the benefits of a historic home without the concerns that typically come with an older home. This rare listing won't last long! Available January 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1819 N 11TH Avenue have any available units?
1819 N 11TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1819 N 11TH Avenue have?
Some of 1819 N 11TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1819 N 11TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1819 N 11TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1819 N 11TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1819 N 11TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1819 N 11TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1819 N 11TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 1819 N 11TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1819 N 11TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1819 N 11TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 1819 N 11TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1819 N 11TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1819 N 11TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1819 N 11TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1819 N 11TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spectra on 7th South
20425 North 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Cielo
8222 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Oak Tree
3620 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Carlyle Townhomes
5102 E Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Bell Cove
17239 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Atrium Court
2323 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Latitude
1944 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023
The Palms at South Mountain
4424 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College