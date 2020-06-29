All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1816 West Tuckey Lane #6
Last updated March 3 2020 at 5:17 AM

1816 West Tuckey Lane #6

1816 West Tuckey Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1816 West Tuckey Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Location, privacy and convenience: mid-century modern 2 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom in gated Arcadia Springs condo available for rent. The unit is a corner unit and has private outdoor space with lemon tree and shrubbery in planters, including a rosemary bush. The downstairs is open concept with living room space and ceiling fan, dining area with new lighting. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, oak wood cabinets, and a large walk-in storage/pantry. There is stack laundry washer and dryer.

The floating stairs lead up to the second floor bedrooms which were updated with hardwood engineered wood floors. The stairs and hallway have updated lighting. Each bedroom has mirrored closet doors, ceiling fan, and door access to the Juliet balcony that overlooks the private yard. The full bathroom has been updated with new lighting and accessories and the half bathroom is open, modern vanity, which has a towel bar and side splashes.

Included in the rent is the water, trash and pool maintenance. Electric is separate and with SRP. This unit has a secured storage space by the covered garage parking.

Grocery store and light rail are one block away; close to I-17/1-10 and US 60 and Christown Spectrum Mall, Target, Costco, schools, etc.

ONE MONTH FREE (spread over the term of the lease)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1816 West Tuckey Lane #6 have any available units?
1816 West Tuckey Lane #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1816 West Tuckey Lane #6 have?
Some of 1816 West Tuckey Lane #6's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1816 West Tuckey Lane #6 currently offering any rent specials?
1816 West Tuckey Lane #6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1816 West Tuckey Lane #6 pet-friendly?
No, 1816 West Tuckey Lane #6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1816 West Tuckey Lane #6 offer parking?
Yes, 1816 West Tuckey Lane #6 offers parking.
Does 1816 West Tuckey Lane #6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1816 West Tuckey Lane #6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1816 West Tuckey Lane #6 have a pool?
Yes, 1816 West Tuckey Lane #6 has a pool.
Does 1816 West Tuckey Lane #6 have accessible units?
No, 1816 West Tuckey Lane #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 1816 West Tuckey Lane #6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1816 West Tuckey Lane #6 does not have units with dishwashers.
