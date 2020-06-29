1816 West Tuckey Lane #6

Amenities

Location, privacy and convenience: mid-century modern 2 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom in gated Arcadia Springs condo available for rent. The unit is a corner unit and has private outdoor space with lemon tree and shrubbery in planters, including a rosemary bush. The downstairs is open concept with living room space and ceiling fan, dining area with new lighting. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, oak wood cabinets, and a large walk-in storage/pantry. There is stack laundry washer and dryer.



The floating stairs lead up to the second floor bedrooms which were updated with hardwood engineered wood floors. The stairs and hallway have updated lighting. Each bedroom has mirrored closet doors, ceiling fan, and door access to the Juliet balcony that overlooks the private yard. The full bathroom has been updated with new lighting and accessories and the half bathroom is open, modern vanity, which has a towel bar and side splashes.



Included in the rent is the water, trash and pool maintenance. Electric is separate and with SRP. This unit has a secured storage space by the covered garage parking.



Grocery store and light rail are one block away; close to I-17/1-10 and US 60 and Christown Spectrum Mall, Target, Costco, schools, etc.



ONE MONTH FREE (spread over the term of the lease)