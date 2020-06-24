All apartments in Phoenix
1805 W.cortez St
1805 W.cortez St

1805 West Cortez Street · No Longer Available
Location

1805 West Cortez Street, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Expenses
Recurring
Cat Rent $20
Dog Rent $20
One-Time
Admin Fee $112
Cat Fee $150
Cat Deposit $150
Dog Fee $150
Dog Deposit $150
Utilities Included
Water Included
About Vista Village

Experience Phoenix living at Vista Village. Make sure you to see the available floorplan options. The professional leasing team will be ready to help you find your perfect floorplan. This community offers a selection amenities and features. Some of these include: high-speed internet access, a community picnic area, and balconies. Its time to love where you live. Stop by for a visit today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1805 W.cortez St have any available units?
1805 W.cortez St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1805 W.cortez St have?
Some of 1805 W.cortez St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1805 W.cortez St currently offering any rent specials?
1805 W.cortez St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 W.cortez St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1805 W.cortez St is pet friendly.
Does 1805 W.cortez St offer parking?
No, 1805 W.cortez St does not offer parking.
Does 1805 W.cortez St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1805 W.cortez St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 W.cortez St have a pool?
No, 1805 W.cortez St does not have a pool.
Does 1805 W.cortez St have accessible units?
No, 1805 W.cortez St does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 W.cortez St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1805 W.cortez St does not have units with dishwashers.
