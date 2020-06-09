All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 18039 N. 25th Pl..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
18039 N. 25th Pl.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18039 N. 25th Pl.

18039 North 25th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18039 North 25th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
18039 N. 25th Pl. Available 02/15/19 REMODELED 4 bedroom 2 bath - big yard, no HOA- PRETTY kitchen - Not available until 02/15/19 sorry no showings til then

4 bedroom + office bldg/guest
2 bath
1410 sq ft
granite countertops
undermount sink in kitchen
upgraded faucet
travertine backsplash throughout kitchen
stainless appliances: microwave, frig, stove dishwasher
upgraded kitchen cupboards
custom paint throughout home
window over kitchen sink
man cave or storage building in backyard
RV pad/basketball
beehive fireplace
tile and wood throughout home- no carpet
upgraded ceiling fans and light fixtures in home

APS tenant pays
City of Phx water/trash/sewer tenant pays

$1510.00 per month rent + tax, $1100.00 security deposit, $20 application per adult. Pets okay with $200 deposit/fee per pet- breed restrictions apply.

12 month lease - Resident is required to carry renters insurance.

Foreclosure ok, discharged bankruptcy ok, no bad rental history accepted. 2.5x income. Credit score over 595 required. No rental programs accepted.

To apply: Complete application @ www.sundialaz.com , $20 application fee, attach: Copy of ID, Copy of last 2 paycheck stubs. Approved application will be required to pay a partial deposit of $400 to put the home on hold. Applications are processed in the order received (must be complete).

equal housing opportunity
Sundial RE DB D. Creason
www.sundialaz.com
480-966-2170

(RLNE3451115)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18039 N. 25th Pl. have any available units?
18039 N. 25th Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 18039 N. 25th Pl. have?
Some of 18039 N. 25th Pl.'s amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18039 N. 25th Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
18039 N. 25th Pl. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18039 N. 25th Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 18039 N. 25th Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 18039 N. 25th Pl. offer parking?
No, 18039 N. 25th Pl. does not offer parking.
Does 18039 N. 25th Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18039 N. 25th Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18039 N. 25th Pl. have a pool?
No, 18039 N. 25th Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 18039 N. 25th Pl. have accessible units?
No, 18039 N. 25th Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 18039 N. 25th Pl. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18039 N. 25th Pl. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trailside at Hermosa Pointe
10002 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Lilly Garden
4903 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Cordova Apartments
6231 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Aspire Pinnacle Peak
24250 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Sanctuary on 22nd
8530 N 22nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Ingleside
4502 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Park Greenvale
2950 E Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Stonebridge at Paradise Valley
4315 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College