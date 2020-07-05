Amenities
18039 N. 25th Pl. Available 02/15/19 REMODELED 4 bedroom 2 bath - big yard, no HOA- PRETTY kitchen - Not available until 02/15/19 sorry no showings til then
4 bedroom + office bldg/guest
2 bath
1410 sq ft
granite countertops
undermount sink in kitchen
upgraded faucet
travertine backsplash throughout kitchen
stainless appliances: microwave, frig, stove dishwasher
upgraded kitchen cupboards
custom paint throughout home
window over kitchen sink
man cave or storage building in backyard
RV pad/basketball
beehive fireplace
tile and wood throughout home- no carpet
upgraded ceiling fans and light fixtures in home
APS tenant pays
City of Phx water/trash/sewer tenant pays
$1510.00 per month rent + tax, $1100.00 security deposit, $20 application per adult. Pets okay with $200 deposit/fee per pet- breed restrictions apply.
12 month lease - Resident is required to carry renters insurance.
Foreclosure ok, discharged bankruptcy ok, no bad rental history accepted. 2.5x income. Credit score over 595 required. No rental programs accepted.
To apply: Complete application @ www.sundialaz.com , $20 application fee, attach: Copy of ID, Copy of last 2 paycheck stubs. Approved application will be required to pay a partial deposit of $400 to put the home on hold. Applications are processed in the order received (must be complete).
equal housing opportunity
Sundial RE DB D. Creason
www.sundialaz.com
480-966-2170
(RLNE3451115)