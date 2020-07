Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous formal model backs to mountains. This home is a must see, wood floors, formal living and dining room. Huge kitchen with great room into family room. Family room has fire place and access to back yard complete with pool, built in bbq area and covered patio. Kids wing has play area and sepearate from Master wing. The master suite will make easy living for any buyer. Plan on checking this great home in highly desirable Fireside at Norterra