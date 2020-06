Amenities

This charming home in North Central Phoenix sits on a cul-de-sac. Established neighborhood near Royal Palm Park. Quick access to I-17, shopping and downtown. Clean and ready to move in. Enter through the front door into a nice sized living room with large windows letting in sunlight. The bright kitchen opens to a family room with room for dining and/or living. Master BR features a walk-in closet. A large backyard with patio, citrus and unique trees plenty of room. A lovely home!