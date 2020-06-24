All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 17 2019 at 6:15 AM

18002 N 12TH Street

18002 North 12th Street · No Longer Available
Location

18002 North 12th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
THE PERFECT PLACE TO CALL HOME!! This Beautiful 2Bed/2 Bath Single Level Townhouse has Just Been Detailed and One of the Cleanest Homes for Lease in the Area! Kitchen has Upgraded Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Slab Countertops with Breakfast Bar. Neutral Paint with Updated Tile Throughout, Open and Spacious with Updated Lighting & Plumbing Fixtures, Ceiling Fans and Window Covers * Stone Fireplace in the Living Room * Formal Dining Room * Private Yard with Patio * Community Pool * Conveniently Located in a Quiet Northeast Phoenix Neighborhood Just Minutes from Paradise Valley Community College, Desert Ridge Market Place and Easy Freeway Access to the Loop 101, I-17 & SR51 (Lessor approval for pets with an additional fee per month)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18002 N 12TH Street have any available units?
18002 N 12TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 18002 N 12TH Street have?
Some of 18002 N 12TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18002 N 12TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
18002 N 12TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18002 N 12TH Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 18002 N 12TH Street is pet friendly.
Does 18002 N 12TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 18002 N 12TH Street offers parking.
Does 18002 N 12TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18002 N 12TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18002 N 12TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 18002 N 12TH Street has a pool.
Does 18002 N 12TH Street have accessible units?
No, 18002 N 12TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18002 N 12TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18002 N 12TH Street has units with dishwashers.
