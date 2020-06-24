18002 N 12TH Street

Amenities

THE PERFECT PLACE TO CALL HOME!! This Beautiful 2Bed/2 Bath Single Level Townhouse has Just Been Detailed and One of the Cleanest Homes for Lease in the Area! Kitchen has Upgraded Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Slab Countertops with Breakfast Bar. Neutral Paint with Updated Tile Throughout, Open and Spacious with Updated Lighting & Plumbing Fixtures, Ceiling Fans and Window Covers * Stone Fireplace in the Living Room * Formal Dining Room * Private Yard with Patio * Community Pool * Conveniently Located in a Quiet Northeast Phoenix Neighborhood Just Minutes from Paradise Valley Community College, Desert Ridge Market Place and Easy Freeway Access to the Loop 101, I-17 & SR51 (Lessor approval for pets with an additional fee per month)