180 East Northern Avenue

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

This property is located in the gorgeous Canterra Community.STUNNING Split floor plan with 2 bedrooms both with large walk-in closets. Upgraded Carpet in the bedrooms just professionally cleaned. Large kitchen with UPGRADED granite countertops. Beautiful woodlike laminate floors throughout. Private front and back patio which overlooks a lush greenbelt.

1 car garage with tons of cabinet space. This beautiful community comes with a newly remodelled pool, BBQ grills and a FITNESS centre. This Property is a must-see.

Washer and Dryer included but not warranted for repairs.

City of Phoenix rental tax of 2.30 is already included

Security Deposit is $1,595.00 plus a $200.00 non-refundable lease administration fee.



