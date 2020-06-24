180 East Northern Avenue

Amenities
This property is located in the gorgeous Canterra Community.STUNNING Split floor plan with 2 bedrooms both with large walk-in closets. Upgraded Carpet in the bedrooms just professionally cleaned. Large kitchen with UPGRADED granite countertops. Beautiful woodlike laminate floors throughout. Private front and back patio which overlooks a lush greenbelt.
1 car garage with tons of cabinet space. This beautiful community comes with a newly remodelled pool, BBQ grills and a FITNESS centre. This Property is a must-see.
Washer and Dryer included but not warranted for repairs.
City of Phoenix rental tax of 2.30 is already included
Security Deposit is $1,595.00 plus a $200.00 non-refundable lease administration fee.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.