All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 180 East Northern Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
180 East Northern Avenue
Last updated January 19 2020 at 1:26 AM

180 East Northern Avenue

180 East Northern Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

180 East Northern Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This property is located in the gorgeous Canterra Community.STUNNING Split floor plan with 2 bedrooms both with large walk-in closets. Upgraded Carpet in the bedrooms just professionally cleaned. Large kitchen with UPGRADED granite countertops. Beautiful woodlike laminate floors throughout. Private front and back patio which overlooks a lush greenbelt.
1 car garage with tons of cabinet space. This beautiful community comes with a newly remodelled pool, BBQ grills and a FITNESS centre. This Property is a must-see.
Washer and Dryer included but not warranted for repairs.
City of Phoenix rental tax of 2.30 is already included
Security Deposit is $1,595.00 plus a $200.00 non-refundable lease administration fee.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 180 East Northern Avenue have any available units?
180 East Northern Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 180 East Northern Avenue have?
Some of 180 East Northern Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 180 East Northern Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
180 East Northern Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180 East Northern Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 180 East Northern Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 180 East Northern Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 180 East Northern Avenue offers parking.
Does 180 East Northern Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 180 East Northern Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 180 East Northern Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 180 East Northern Avenue has a pool.
Does 180 East Northern Avenue have accessible units?
No, 180 East Northern Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 180 East Northern Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 180 East Northern Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carlyle at South Mountain
5102 E. Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Edge Apartments
15202 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Arcadia Villa
3915 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Sonoran Flats
17249 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
The Art on Highland
4626 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Accolade Apartment Homes
220 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023
The Ryan
188 E Jefferson St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Park on Central
4001 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College