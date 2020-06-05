All apartments in Phoenix
17834 North 33rd Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17834 North 33rd Drive

17834 North 33rd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17834 North 33rd Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85053
Union Hills Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,760 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features tiled floors and hardwood flooring in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in pool, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17834 North 33rd Drive have any available units?
17834 North 33rd Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 17834 North 33rd Drive have?
Some of 17834 North 33rd Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17834 North 33rd Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17834 North 33rd Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17834 North 33rd Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 17834 North 33rd Drive is pet friendly.
Does 17834 North 33rd Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17834 North 33rd Drive does offer parking.
Does 17834 North 33rd Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17834 North 33rd Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17834 North 33rd Drive have a pool?
Yes, 17834 North 33rd Drive has a pool.
Does 17834 North 33rd Drive have accessible units?
No, 17834 North 33rd Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17834 North 33rd Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17834 North 33rd Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
