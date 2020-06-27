17621 North 10th Avenue

Amenities
Upgraded with a great opened floor plan. Eat in kitchen with smooth top stove, built-in microwave, Dish Washer. Upgraded Flooring throughout. Walking distance to shopping centers, movies, & restaurants. Close to elementary school, I-17,, & more!
Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent,
$45 application fee per adult,
$300 pet fee Refundable (some breed restrictions, no Large Dogs),
$30 Monthly Pet Rent (If Applicable)
$300 Cleaning Fee Refundable
$250 One time Management Fee,
12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated.),
City Taxes between 1.8% to 2.5 Depending on the city. (May Apply)
$10 Renters Insurance
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.