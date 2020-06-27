All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 17621 North 10th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
17621 North 10th Avenue
Last updated July 11 2019 at 8:06 PM

17621 North 10th Avenue

17621 North 10th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17621 North 10th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Upgraded with a great opened floor plan. Eat in kitchen with smooth top stove, built-in microwave, Dish Washer. Upgraded Flooring throughout. Walking distance to shopping centers, movies, & restaurants. Close to elementary school, I-17,, & more!

Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent,
$45 application fee per adult,
$300 pet fee Refundable (some breed restrictions, no Large Dogs),
$30 Monthly Pet Rent (If Applicable)
$300 Cleaning Fee Refundable
$250 One time Management Fee,
12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated.),
City Taxes between 1.8% to 2.5 Depending on the city. (May Apply)
$10 Renters Insurance
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17621 North 10th Avenue have any available units?
17621 North 10th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 17621 North 10th Avenue have?
Some of 17621 North 10th Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17621 North 10th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
17621 North 10th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17621 North 10th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 17621 North 10th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 17621 North 10th Avenue offer parking?
No, 17621 North 10th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 17621 North 10th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17621 North 10th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17621 North 10th Avenue have a pool?
No, 17621 North 10th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 17621 North 10th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 17621 North 10th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 17621 North 10th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17621 North 10th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Osborn
240 West Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Heritage at Deer Valley
3010 W Yorkshire Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
North Point
6315 North 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Sage Apartments
28425 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Sora on Rose
6201 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Ava North and South
3426 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Esteban Park
5611 S 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85040
Palm Crest at Station 40
3816 N 83rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College