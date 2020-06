Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Cute single-level, 2-bedroom townhome in great North Phoenix location freshly painted and new carpets in bedrooms. Home has large greatroom floor plan with living room open to eating area and kitchen. Greatroom has ceramic tile floors, shutters and vaulted ceilings. Home also enjoys small private yard & patio and 2 car garage with electric opener. Out through the garage, the home is just a short walk to the community pool. Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.